Eritrean Football Championship Wraps Up With Denden Club Victory

25 March 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

- The Eritrean football championship, which kicked off on March 10th in Asmara and Keren, reached its grand finale on March 24th at Asmara Stadium. The championship concluded with a riveting final match between Keih-Bahri and Denden Football Clubs, accompanied by an array of cultural and artistic showcases.

Denden Club, representing the Ministry of Defense, emerged as the triumphant champion of the 2024 season, securing a 2-1 victory over Keih-Bahri Club from the Central Region. This victory marked a significant achievement for the Denden team in the national football scene.

Mr. Paulos Woldehaimanot, the President of the Football Federation, highlighted that the tournament saw participation from 10 clubs spanning all regions of Eritrea and the Ministry of Defense. He emphasized the championship's role in fostering a competitive spirit among the clubs, allowing them to gauge their strengths and share valuable experiences. The event was also aimed at bolstering the development of football within the nation.

The championship's climax saw Denden Club being awarded the Gold Medal and a prize of 100,000 Nakfa, while Keih-Bahri Club received the Silver Medal along with 75,000 Nakfa. Individual accolades were also distributed, recognizing the best goalkeeper, player, goal scorer, and the most disciplined club, further celebrating excellence and sportsmanship in Eritrean football.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.