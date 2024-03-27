East Africa: Chinese Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Visits Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the Chinese Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Xue Bing.

According to Villa Somalia, the envoy who conveyed a message from President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China to his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh during the talks.

The statement added that both sides also discussed ways to further enhance China-Somalia relations in matters relating to peace and security in the Horn of Africa region.

It should be emphasized that to support the Horn of Africa in realizing lasting peace, stability, and prosperity, China is willing to act on the outlook on peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

China will also continually play a constructive role in the peace and development of the Horn of Africa and the African continent as a whole.

Xue is a veteran diplomat with work experience in Africa, the Americas, and Oceania.