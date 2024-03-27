East Africa: Chinese Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Visits Somalia

25 March 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the Chinese Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Xue Bing.

According to Villa Somalia, the envoy who conveyed a message from President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China to his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh during the talks.

The statement added that both sides also discussed ways to further enhance China-Somalia relations in matters relating to peace and security in the Horn of Africa region.

It should be emphasized that to support the Horn of Africa in realizing lasting peace, stability, and prosperity, China is willing to act on the outlook on peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

China will also continually play a constructive role in the peace and development of the Horn of Africa and the African continent as a whole.

Xue is a veteran diplomat with work experience in Africa, the Americas, and Oceania.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.