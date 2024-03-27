South Africa: Minister Conducts Site Inspection At Lighthouse Precinct Project

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille visited the Lighthouse Precinct project in the Cape Agulhas National Park on Tuesday to inspect progress on site and to impress on all stakeholders the importance of working together to grow the country's tourism offerings.

The project is one of many being implemented by the Department of Tourism across the country as part of the Tourism Sector Master Plan's objectives to stimulate demand by investing in new and maintaining existing tourism infrastructure and attractions.

The Lighthouse Precinct Project in the Agulhas National Park in the Western Cape is a R54.9 million investment by the department into the area to ensure that the site remains attractive to visitors and supports tourism development in the surrounding communities.

The project is being implemented together with the SANParks and overall progress on site is now at 73% and it is anticipated that it will be completed in June this year.

The park is located in the Southern Overberg region of the Western Cape and stretches along the coastal plain between the towns of Gansbaai and Struisbaai and includes the southern-most tip of Africa.

"Investment in infrastructure by government shows the private sector that we are serious about growing our tourism offering and by government investing, we are creating the conditions conducive for further investment by the private sector.

"As a top tourist destination, we remain committed to constantly diversifying and growing our tourism offering so that we remain an attractive destination that keeps visitors coming back," de Lille said after the visit, along with the Mayor of the Cape Agulhas Municipality, Paul Swart, the Deputy Mayor of the Overberg District Municipality, Helen Coetzee and other councilors from the region.

The project was funded in two phases. Phase 1 was completed in 2018. Phase 2 is currently under construction and includes:

· Construction of a restaurant

· Interpretation centre (including vendor stalls, ablution facilities, curio shops, booking office and lecture theatre)

· Construction of reception area/offices

· External works and bulk infrastructure

The project also has a significant socio-economic benefits as so far the project has employed 77 people including 48 youth, 50 women and two persons with disabilities during construction.

Eight sub-contractors from surrounding communities were also employed on the project to do work such as brick and steel work, stone cladding, laying of kerbs and channels.

De Lille said all stakeholders were pleased with the progress of the project and have agreed that they must continue working as partners, the department, SANParks, the Cape Agulhas and the Overberg District Municipalities to ensure that the project continues to benefit the area for many years to come.

"We must work together to ensure its continued success and to ensure that the attraction is properly maintained and looked after so that it can bring economic benefits to tourism and the surrounding communities," de Lille said.