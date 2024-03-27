South Africa: Pay Your Customs Tax!

Taxpayers have been reminded to settle their tax and customs payments as well as their tax and customs debt to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) by or on Thursday this week.

"Tax payments can be made via a bank, electronic funds transfer (EFT), via eFiling or the SARS MobiApp Customs payments can also be made at any SARS customs office.

"It is important that taxpayers and traders perform the payment transaction during business hours to authorise their banking institutions to release the payment to SARS - a required step if the payment is made via eFiling and the MobiApp.

"Balance amount enquiries may be made by requesting a statement of account on eFiling or the SARS MobiApp or by SMS to SARS on 47277," the revenue service said in a statement.

Employment statistics

Meanwhile, Statistics South Africa's latest Quarterly Employment Statistics shows a decrease in total employment during the last quarter of 2023.

Despite this, year-on-year December 2022 to December 2023, total employment has increased.

"[According] to the report total employment decreased by 194 000 or -1.8% quarter-on-quarter, from 10 899 000 in September 2023 to 10 705 000 in December 2023. This was due to decreases in the following industries: community services -214 000 or -6.8%, construction -19 000 or -3.1%, business services -12 000 or -0.5%, manufacturing -7 000 or -0.5%, and mining -1 000 or -0.2%. However, there were increases in the following industries: trade 56 000 or 2.4%, transport 2 000 or 0.4% and electricity 1 000 or 1.6%.

"Total employment increased by 98 000 or 0.9% year-on-year between December 2022 and December 2023," the institution said.

Fulltime employment showed an increase of some 12 000 jobs between December 2022 and December 2023 while part-time employment increased by 86 000 during the same period.

On a quarter to quarter basis, however, downturns were experienced.

"Full-time employment decreased by 5 000 or -0.1% quarter-on-quarter, from 9 498 000 in September 2023 to 9 493 000 in December 2023. This was due to decreases in the following industries: construction -13 000 or -2.4%, manufacturing -12 000 or -1.0%, community services -11 000 or -0.5%, business services -3 000 or -0.1%, and mining -1 000 or -0.2%. However, there were increases in the following industries: trade 31 000 or 1.5%, transport 3 000 or 0.7%, and electricity 1 000 or 1.6%.

"Part-time employment decreased by 189 000 or -13.5% quarter-on-quarter, from 1 401 000 in September 2023 to 1 212 000 in December 2023. This was due to decreases in the following industries: community services -203 000 or -27.2%, business services -9 000 or -3.8%, construction -6 000 or -7.8%, transport -1 000 or 5.3%. Electricity industry reported no change. However, there were increases in the following industries: trade 25 000 or 10.4%, and manufacturing 5 000 or 6%," Stats SA said.