The U.S. Bureau of Population and Refugees announced that it will enhance cooperation with Ethiopia, Chad and other international organizations to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese refugees.

Aweek after her official visit to Ethiopia and Chad, the U.S. Population and Refugee Bureau Assistant Secretary Julieta Valls Noyes has issued webinar press briefing yesterday.

In her presser, she acknowledged Ethiopia and Chad are countries receiving higher numbers of refugees.

Both Ethiopia and Chad are regional leaders playing essential roles in receiving Sudanese refugees. Since early 2023, Ethiopia has welcomed nearly 50,000 refugees from Sudan. At the time of instability in the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia's response remains absolutely critical, she stated.

While she was in Ethiopia, she visited government offices responding humanitarian crises including the Refugee apparatuses, she said.

The Ethiopian government is working closely with humanitarian actors including international organizations... [] their role in escaping migrates from the violence in Sudan is valuable. Totally, Ethiopia hosts more than 1.1 million refugees, according to her statement.

The support of the U.S. and other donors advance resilience of refugees, she remarked.

Speaking about refugees in Chad, she stressed that the U.S. appreciates Chad as it has embraced immense challenges while welcoming refugees most recently... [] half million refugees and over 100,000 returnees arrived in a year in Chad.

Even though, she remarked that the resource to support refugees in both countries is limited. "I was personally devastated to hear from so many survivors and victims of gender-based violence who remains profoundly traumatized by their experiences."

Hosting countries are struggling to find resources to help refugees and the U.S. prioritizes the need of Sudanese refugees based in the region, she added.