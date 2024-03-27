Zimbabwe: Police Warn Errant Motorists, Property Owners Against Burglars During Easter

27 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West province has called on motorists to adhere to road regulations to avoid accidents during the Easter holidays.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ZRP Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, lnspector Ian Kohwera appealed for a safe and peaceful Easter holiday.

He urged the public to pre-plan journeys to avoid speeding.

"People travelling to different destinations for prayers and those visiting friends and relatives are advised to plan their journeys in time to avoid last minute rush.

"Motorists are urged to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on a journey.

"Drivers are reminded to adhere to road rules and regulations. Speeding, drunken driving, overtaking errors, overloading and other human errors must be avoided at all costs to prevent injury, loss of life and damage to property through accidents," said Kohwera.

Police also warn property owners to avoid leaving their residential and business premises unattended at all times, both day and night.

Kohwera added that even at church gatherings, congregants must ensure that their properties are secure as criminals take the opportunity to steal valuables after masquerading as genuine churchgoers.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.