Zimbabwe: Five Successfully File Nomination Papers for Harare By-Elections, Opaque Cccc Candidate Fails to Secure Funds

Five candidates have successfully filed their papers with the Nomination Court ahead of by-elections slated for April 27 this year.

The by-elections will be held to replace two former opposition legislators, Fadzayi Mahere and Rusty Markham, who both resigned after their leader Nelson Chamisa quit his party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Mahere was the MP for Mt Pleasant constituency while Makharm represented Harare East.

Submissions of papers were halted at exactly 4 pm, but the court sat until around 8 pm after sitting throughout the day on Tuesday.

Candidates who successfully filed their papers are Mamuse Nason, an independent candidate, George Mashavave and Kiven Mutimbanyoka of Zanu PF. Others are Brian Ticky and Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza, both independent.

Another candidate David Chitimbe of opaque political outfit, Changu Chimuti Chakapinda Chapinda (CCCC), who was vying for the Harare East seat was disqualified after failing to secure US$1 000 nomination fees.

Zanu PF's Mashavave will clash with Ticky and Mamuse for the Mt Pleasant vacancy while his colleague, Mutimbanyoka will compete with Cheza in Harare East.

In an interview, Mashavave said he had already won the battle.

"I'm already a legislator. I have long won this battle," he said.

Mashavave also said he will work closely with councillors in his constituency and will soon bring back Sunshine City status in Mt Pleasant.

"There are a lot of things to be fixed but the most important thing I will prioritise is to ensure that my constituency becomes a clean one and give people a good life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We cannot be using Ian Smith by-laws in this age and time. We need to amend Local Authority laws and move with time," he said.

Cheza said her biggest dream is to eradicate substance abuse in Harare East.

"Drug abuse has long been a major problem in my constituency. I want this to be fixed, to set rehabilitation centre in my constituency and fight drug abuse," she said.

Chitimbe, whose nomination was turned down, said he was going to bring change in Harare East constituency if voted into office.

He blamed previous lawmakers for "failing to bring a single change in the area" stating that he is the change people need.

The court adjourned late to allow him to pay, but he failed to raise the statutory fees.

All candidates interviewed by NewZimbabwe.com said the process by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was smooth and went well.