Zimbabwe: Kenyan President Ruto to Officially Open ZITF

27 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

PRESIDENT of the Republic of Kenya, Dr William Ruto is billed to officially open the 64thanniversary of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) later next month.

Briefing Cabinet Ministers Tuesday on the current state of preparedness ahead of the country's top trade exhibition which draws participants from across the globe, Industry and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu said preps have reached a crescendo.

The event is set to be held between the 23rd and 27th of April 2024 in the country's second-largest city Bulawayo.

"Preparations for the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair are on track, with infrastructure refurbishment already underway and expected to be completed by 20 April 2024. The 64th Edition Fair, which will be private sector-led, will run under the theme "Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade".

"The fair will be officially opened by the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr. William Ruto," he said.

Kenya and Zimbabwe enjoy far-dated cordial relations rooted in trade and investment.

Mnangagwa and Ruto have exchanged notes over the recent past in what signifies a perpetuation of already existing ties between the two nations.

Elaborating finer details on the event, Minister Ndlovu said a total of 466 direct exhibitors had registered to participate as of 21 March 2024, with 65 exhibiting for the first time while 96% or 47 425 square meters out of the net space available or 49 499 square meters has already been taken up.

Twenty-five international exhibitors from 21 countries, namely: Belarus; the People's Republic of China; the European Union; the United States; the United Kingdom and the Netherlands among others.

"There will also be a two-day ZITF Innovators Forum for young innovators and entrepreneurs in Africa. The five-day ZITF Scholastica Expo 2024 event will focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership for students in the country.

"As part of capacity building, the ZITF Company will offer value-added services to exhibitors and visitors as well as exhibition training to exhibitors for the best possible return on investment," added Ndlovu.

