South Africa: Police Launch Investigation Into Shooting Incident Following Robbery in Giyani

press release

POLOKWANE — The Police in Giyani have commenced an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred subsequent to a robbery, resulting in the death of one suspect and injury to the other.

The incident took place on, Tuesday 26 March 2024, at approximately 11:00 in Bode village. According to reports, a foreign national shop owner and his employee were on their way to deliver stock when they were accosted by a group of armed suspects, driving a white Toyota Corolla. The suspects robbed the victims of cash and cellphones and drove off with the victim's bakkie.

The victim immediately notified the tracker company while he also alerted the local police. The security officer swiftly located the vehicle in the bushes along the road between Giyani and Malamulele. Upon arrival, a shootout ensued between the suspects and the security officer.

In the ensuing events, one suspect was fatally wounded, and the other was injured. The other suspects fled the scene on foot.

Upon arrival of the police at the scene, they recovered the robbed vehicle with the stock, cellphones, two firearms, spent cartridges, house breaking implements, live rounds of ammunition and an undisclosed amount of money as well as the suspects' vehicle.

The security officer escaped the incident unharmed.

According to preliminary information, the suspects robbed a spaza shop in the same area prior to the incident .Furthermore, the suspects' vehicle was reported stolen in Mankweng.

Police are diligently probing the circumstances surrounding this incident to ascertain the sequence of events and ensure justice prevails.

Police have opened cases of murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen properties. More charges might be added as police investigations continue.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe hailed the collaborative efforts by the teams involved, which resulted in the arrest, the recovery of stolen goods, firearms and ammunition.

Police urge anyone with pertinent information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Colonel Jan Mbhalathi on 082 565 6491 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station or use MySAPS App.