Malawi: MEC Shames Aford for Misleading the Public About MCP Dishing Out Handouts

26 March 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Just a day after Aford called on Malawi Electoral Commission to disqualify Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from ongoing Karonga by-elections allegedly for dishing out handouts, the electoral body has responded with facts saying the clip circulating on social media has nothing to do with by-elections in question.

In a statement released and signed by Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, MEC says it established that the event took place on Saturday, 23 March 2024 in Area 1B in Mzuzu City and not in Karonga as alleged.

"The event was organized by Mr Frasco Mkandawire, an aspiring candidate for 2025 parliamentary election. He has confirmed that at no time has he been involved in campaign for the Karonga by-elections. The event was a caucus for MCP area committees from a constituency he wants to contest in Mzuzu," reads the statement.

In an apparent reference to MCP, the commission has since appealed to all stakeholders to take note of the facts above and refrain from associating the clip with the conduct of the by-elections in Karonga.

"Further, for those that feel there is an injury to the law regarding giving out of handouts in the clip, they are advised to engage the Registrar of Political Parties or any relevant authority according to sections 6 and 41 of the Political Parties Act," reads the statement.

