South Africa: Igniting Change - Highlights From the Pan-African Adolescent Girls Jubilee

27 March 2024
Graça Machel Trust (Johannesburg)
press release By Sarah Mpata

On March 19, 2023, the Graça Machel Trust's Adolescent Girls Movement Programme hosted its 3rd annual Pan African Adolescent Girls Jubilee. The hybrid event provided a significant dialogue and connected over 250 high-spirited adolescent girls and young women aged 10 to 20 in five African countries to address some of the most pressing issues faced by teenage girls in Africa.

This year's convening, held under the theme "Promoting quality education to transform the holistic development of African Adolescent Girls," was set against the backdrop of a region with the highest adolescent birth rates and notable challenges in female education retention. With the presence of changemakers, key stakeholders, and partner organizations at the forefront of contributing to the advancement of adolescent girls, the Jubilee carved out space for critical conversations and collaborative solution-building.

The Jubilee stood out as a call to action, signalling the need for increased participation of adolescents in crafting solutions that address the factors inhibiting their education. By creating a platform where girls could share the barriers to their school retention, the event voiced their collective concerns and reinforced the importance of the Pan African Adolescent Girls Movement. It marked a step forward in expanding the movement's membership and understanding, signalling a collective rise to the challenge of educating an African girl fit for the 21st century and building resilient education systems for a continent in the throes of transformation.

Here is a sneak peek into the jubilee event

Learn more about the Graça Machel Trust's Adolescent Girls Movement here

Read the original article on Graça Machel Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GraÃ§a Machel Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.