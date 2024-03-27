South Africa: A 27-Year-Old Male Suspect Arrested in Connection With Alleged Murder of a 38-Year-Old Male in Smashblock

27 March 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

POLOKWANE — A 27-year-old male suspect was arrested for murder of a 38-year-old male, which took place at Smashblock near Northam on Sunday, 24 March 2024.

According to the information received, the suspect and the victim got into a heated argument while drinking in the Tarven at Smashblock near Northam in the afternoon.

It is alleged that, the suspect repeatedly stabbed the victim with a sharp object in his upper body and afterwards fled the scene. The tavern owner transported the victim to the clinic however, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The motive behind the incident is believed to be about relationship issues.

The police were notified about the incident, and the suspect was traced and arrested at Smashblock on Monday, 25 March 2024.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the incident, and urged the public to resolve their issues amicably without resorting to violence.

The suspect will appear before Northam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 27, March 2024.

