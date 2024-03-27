Zimbabwe: Court Sets Free Zanu-PF Activists Charged With Public Violence After Chitsunge's Death - State Fails to Secure Evidence

Zanu PF activists from Glenview who were arrested in connection with the death of opposition activist Tinashe Chitsunge have been removed from remand after the prosecution failed to get evidence linking them to the alleged crime.

The thirteen are Cleopas Ndlovu (27), Ruzivo Mapuranga (39), Pauline Chikomo (37), Brian Mutanga, (38), Berrington Mutanga (36), Emma Murana (40), Tawanda Muchatisi (29), Tapiwa Kaseke (32), Nyakabau Munashe (18), Tinashe Mabheki (35), Fadzai Madzinga (47), Forget Kanyuru (29) and Phenius Kamwendo (28).

The 13 were freed by Harare Magistrate Simon Kandiyero following a successful application for refusal of further remand by their lawyer, Stephen Chikotora.

They were being charged with public violence.

The incident which got them arrested occurred a few days before the 2023 harmonised election when they allegedly disrupted the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally at a stadium in Glenview.

According to court documents, the thirteen initially had an altercation with police officers from ZRP Glenview who were sent to cover a sanctioned CCC rally scheduled for Chimunhu Grounds, Tanaka Area, Glen View 7, Harare on August 3.

The 13 allegedly arrived at the field before the rally began, started playing soccer and ignored the police officer's orders when asked to disperse and make space for the upcoming rally.

According to court papers, the 13 became violent and started throwing stones.

Police officers only managed to break the scuffle by throwing tear gas.

When the violence toned down CCC supporters arrived at the field for their rally and the two groups started pelting each other with stones.

CCC supporters fled to their vehicles with their attackers in hot pursuit.

Chitsunge lost his life while vehicles in the vicinity were damaged and property was stolen.

The matter will continue if the State summons them back to court for their trial commencement.