Kenya: Raila to Chair Crucial ODM Meeting Over Grassroots Elections Uncertainty

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is on Tuesday expected to chair the party's central committee meeting following the uncertainty on the grassroots elections slated for next month.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi stated that it will be highly unlikely the political outfit to hold the exercise as the election coordinating committee has not been formed.

This comes amidst nasty infightings within the party on who among his key allies will succeed him once fights among his allies who are keen on succeeding him.

"There could be some challenges with us holding the grassroots elections in April because our elections committee is not in place but that's the decision the party will take next week," he said.

A factional battle is ensuing between two deputies Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho who are seeking to put in place their allies in ODM leadership positions during the grassroots elections as they boost their chances of succeeding Odinga.

Succession wars in the opposition outfit have been linked to the imminent postponement of the grassroots elections following Odinga's interest in pursuing the African Union Commission Chairperson post.

"There is no infighting, what we are saying is that there should be no discordant voices in the party that would cause panic among our supporters. That's the confidence we are giving," Mbadi emphasized.

It will be the first time the party holds its election after a long time. Various members and supporters of the party have previously been calling for elections to boost the outfit's leadership.

The party's attempt to hold grassroots elections in February 2014 after its National Delegates Conference was disrupted at the Kasarani gymnasium.

Drama unfolded when men dressed in black suits overturned tables, smashed ballot boxes, and destroyed election materials, insisting that the polls could not proceed unless they were furnished with party registers.

Intense jostling for the top seat in ODM Party has emerged with utterances of those eyeing Odinga's post threatening to disunite the party.

The vicious succession struggle is said to have spilled to the grassroot elections which are likely to be postponed.

"Those who want the party to remain strong should exercise caution and moderation. A few processes will have to kick in before the party can declare election date," said Mbadi.

Mbadi warned allies of the two ODM deputies to tame their appetite in succeeding Odinga insisting the move is currently unsettling the opposition party political bases.

"Ambitions can be very disruptive; some ambitions may not build a political party if not managed. Ambitions must be tempered and exercised cautiously," the Nominated MP said.

"I would want to lead the party is there is vacancy but it must tampered with moderation and restraint," he added.

In the first meeting of the central committee early this year they resolved to disband its National Elections Board (NEB) in efforts to devolve management of its elections to the grassroots.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said, all party elections shall be managed at the county level with two elections coordinators; one male and one female in charge of each county.

Odinga has announced the party's preparation for grassroots elections this year.

In the beginning of the year, the party had begun with mass membership recruitment countrywide ahead of anticipated national party elections slated for April.

ODM sought to redeem its dwindling image and strengthen it ahead of 2027 with the recruitment drive aimed at giving an opportunity to Kenyans from across the country to register as new members.

Squabbles within the Odinga led outfit in the recent past have erupted fears that the political party formed in 2005 might spilt should Odinga successfully clinch the AU Chairman post.

