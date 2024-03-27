Mozambique: A Week Later Attendance is Still Slow in Nampula

Our correspondents in Nampula report that potential voters are abandoning the voter registration posts because of the slowness in registering voters. Questions are being raised if this is intentional. Some parts of Nampula vote heavily for the opposition. Could registration brigades be discouraging registration in those areas?

Cases of slowness are reported from Muecate district, specifically at registration post no. 948, brigada 787. The brigade members are sluggish in registering data, there are queues, and the potential voters can take up to three days to obtain tickets in order to register.

At the Makassa II EPC, in Rapale district, there is also a poor turnout due to the slowness of registration, which has tried the patience of the population.

There were at least 7 potential voters at the post in the 25 June EPC, in Rapale, but 5 of them abandoned the queue, complaining of the slow attendance.

In Eráti district, there was a crowd of voters at the registration post installed at the Fábrica EPC, due to the slow attendance. The typist was taking up to 20 minutes to register a single voter, which infuriated the crowd.