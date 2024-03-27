Uganda Tourism Booms - International Arrivals Surge By 56 Percent, Revenue Hits $1 Billion

Uganda's tourism industry is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, with international tourist arrivals skyrocketing by 56% in 2023, surpassing 1.2 million visitors and generating over USD 1 billion in revenue, according to the 2023 tourism industry performance report.

Denis Ojok, a Senior Statistician at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, highlighted the significant growth, noting a substantial increase from approximately 800,000 international tourist arrivals in 2022 to 1 million in 2023.

"This 56% increase translated into over 1 billion USD in revenue, up from about 700 billion shillings in 2022," Ojok stated.

However, despite this impressive growth, Tourism Minister Tom Butime acknowledged that the sector has yet to fully rebound to pre-COVID levels.

He cited challenges such as infrastructure deficiencies, emphasizing the need to prioritize tourism-related road projects in the current financial year.

"While Uganda's key tourist markets remain in Africa, there is a strategic shift towards emerging markets like Nepal and Switzerland," the report highlighted.

To further bolster the sector, the Ministry of Tourism plans to embark on aggressive marketing campaigns, expedite product development, and provide support through training to enhance global competitiveness.