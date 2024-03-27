Mozambique: There Are Signs in Ibo, but Quissanga Remains Difficult

In Ibo district, Cabo Delgado, one of the areas most affected by the insurgency, electoral civic education activities began Monday (25 March) and there are promises that the registration equipment will arrive today.

Quissanga district still has no training of brigade members and no voter registration. It is still not known when registration will begin. The district STAE is waiting for guidance from the provincial STAE. Quissanga had been occupied by insurgents who have now left, but many civil servants have not returned.

In Mocímboa da Praia, Ntotwe locality, 25 km from Mocimboa da Praia town, has no registration brigades. At the Pandique registration post, in the Mocímboa district capital, the registration has not yet begun.