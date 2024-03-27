Mozambique: There Are Signs in Ibo, but Quissanga Remains Difficult

26 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

In Ibo district, Cabo Delgado, one of the areas most affected by the insurgency, electoral civic education activities began Monday (25 March) and there are promises that the registration equipment will arrive today.

Quissanga district still has no training of brigade members and no voter registration. It is still not known when registration will begin. The district STAE is waiting for guidance from the provincial STAE. Quissanga had been occupied by insurgents who have now left, but many civil servants have not returned.

In Mocímboa da Praia, Ntotwe locality, 25 km from Mocimboa da Praia town, has no registration brigades. At the Pandique registration post, in the Mocímboa district capital, the registration has not yet begun.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.