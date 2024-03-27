Uganda Launches Initiative to Expand Access to Off-Grid Solar Power in Refugee Communities

Uganda is taking significant strides towards achieving universal electricity access by 2040, with the launch of a groundbreaking financial project aimed at improving access to off-grid solar products in underserved refugee communities and their host districts.

Currently, the country boasts a 57% reach and access to electricity through both on-grid and off-grid connections.

However, a substantial portion of the population still lacks access to electricity, primarily due to the high cost of grid connections and elevated power tariffs, exacerbated by instability in power supply across many regions.

Okasai Opolot, the State Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, highlighted the urgency of addressing these challenges:

"High power tariffs and unstable power in most parts of the country continue to hinder progress towards achieving universal electricity access."

In response to these obstacles, the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and the Government of the Netherlands have unveiled a demand-side, result-based financial project.

This initiative aims to bridge the affordability gap for improved off-grid solar products, particularly targeting marginalized refugee communities and their host districts.

"As we strive to address the electricity access gap, initiatives like this demand-side financial project are crucial in promoting the affordability of off-grid solar products," stated Asiimwe Stephen, Executive Director of PSFU.

Humphrey Nzeyi, Chairman of PSFU, expressed optimism about the project's potential impact:

he stated. "By focusing on enhancing access to off-grid solar solutions, we are not only providing reliable electricity to underserved communities but also contributing to sustainable development and economic empowerment."

The collaboration between the Private Sector Foundation Uganda and the Government of the Netherlands underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving inclusive growth and addressing pressing development challenges.

With the launch of this initiative, Uganda takes a significant step forward in its quest to ensure that all citizens have access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy sources, thereby unlocking opportunities for social and economic advancement across the country.