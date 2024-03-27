Mauritius: Japan-Mauritius Collaboration - Press Tour On the Enhancement of Institutional Capacity for Oil Spill Response

A press tour focusing on the 'Enhancement of Institutional Capacity on Oil Spill Response' project, was held, yesterday, in Mer Rouge in the presence of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Masahiro Kan.

The project received collaborative support from the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, alongside the Mauritius Police Force, the National Coast Guard, and various stakeholders, with technical aid provided by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

A presentation on the project was conducted by the JICA Expert, Mr H. Kakimoto, along with Environment Officers/ Senior Environment Officers of the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Prakash Bundhun and Mr Ibne Al Shanawaz Purdhun. Following this, a demonstration exercise on booming operation was carried out.

In a statement, the Ambassador of Japan underscored the importance of preserving Mauritius' natural beauty, highlighting the necessity of maintaining cleanliness along its pristine coastlines. He emphasised Japan's commitment to promote sustainable development in Mauritius through collaborative projects, citing past partnerships. Reflecting on the 2020 Wakashio oil spill incident, he assured continued support to the Mauritian Government, stressing the need for long-term preparedness to prevent such environmental disasters.

Moreover, Mr Kan stated that following the Wakashio incident, development aid was promptly increased, demonstrating Japan's solidarity and commitment to assisting Mauritius during crises. The Ambassador further advocated for enduring policies to address environmental challenges like climate change, stressing the necessity for sustained cooperation between Japan and Mauritius. He urged for a strengthened partnership between the two nations to pave the way for a prosperous and resilient future, underlining mutual benefits and shared goals in environmental conservation and sustainable development.