Mauritius: African Games 2024 - Sheldon Yan Too Sang Bags the Gold Medal for Taekwondo-Poomsae

The Taekwondo athlete, Mr Sheldon Yan Too Sang, bagged the Gold Medal for Mauritius in the Poomsae event at the African Games 2024, in Ghana.

The Gold Medalist was welcomed at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on Sunday 24 March 2024, by the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, Members of the Mauritius Taekwondo Federation, and relatives.

The African Games, a continental multi-sport event held every four years and organised by the African Union with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations, was held from 08 March to 23 March 2024 in Ghana.

In a statement, the athlete highlighted the difficulty of the competition, pointing out that he made it through four rounds to ultimately push up the ranks and bag the Gold Medal for Mauritius.

Mauritius finished the African Games 2024 with an impressive record of nine gold, five silver, and 11 bronze medals, adding up to 25 medals, the best performance by the Republic of Mauritius in a Continental Game.