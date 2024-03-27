Uganda: Shs15.5bn Modern Meat Processing Facility in Kampala to Create 3000 Jobs

The proprietors of Ranchers Finest Limited, have touted the shs15.5 billion modern meat processing facility in Bwaise, a Kampala suburb to create at least 3000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Taking journalists on a guided tour of the facility on Monday afternoon, Collin Muyanja, the CEO Ranchers Finest said with the growing demand for meat, the facility will come in handy in addressing this challenge.

He said currently, the facility employs over 170 staff directly.

"Ranchers Finest has invested over $4 million in this world class processing facility. With our kiosk franchisee and distribution expansion project we expect to create new employment opportunities for over 3000 youth and women in the value chain. These include distribution teams, road side and street grillers,"Muyanja said.

Muyanja explained that with the current onset of the foot and mouth diseases, such facilities like Ranchers Finest now come in to provide quality meat to Ugandans and abroad.

"It's important to understand that FMD does not affect the safety of meat products that have undergone proper, traceability, processing, and inspection, as is always the case at Ranchers Finest. From rigorous sanitation protocols to state-of-the-art equipment, every step of our production process is carefully monitored and controlled."

To this, he said the onset of foot and mouth disease saw a spike in demand for meat at their facility, attributing this state of affairs to the quality beef produced.

Export

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that the facility with a capacity of producing 20 tons per day can contribute to ensuring Uganda becomes the biggest producer of beef in the region.

"As a country, if we make it a deliberate strategy to grow the value chain, definitely we can meet the demand in the region. In the DRC, they shouldn't be importing products from as far as Australia, which they do at the moment and the reason for that is that as a region, we are not meeting the capacity required," Muyanja noted.

Uganda's beef is ranked 5th best in the world because of its yellow fat that does not contain cholesterol mainly because the cows are naturally grazed.

Muyanja however said that whereas Uganda's beef is sought after, the country has still failed to meet this demand, even the local market.

"For example currently we produce between five and 10 tons of beef per day which is way below our installed capacity. This therefore calls for a deliberate strategy to grow quantum in terms of farmers involved in ranching to increase the number of feedlots," Muyanja advised.

A feedlot is a facility that uses intensive animal farming including animal fattening to prepare animals for slaughter.

Feedlots are used for beef cattle, but also for other animals such as swine, horses, sheep, turkeys, chickens, and ducks.

Muyanja urged that there is a need for all stakeholders to jointly grow the value chain starting with breeders and multipliers that will supply farmers with the desired breeds.