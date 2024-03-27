Uganda Govt Spokespersons Tipped On Strategic Communication

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, in collaboration with the Internal Security Organization (ISO) has pioneered initiatives to refine the approach to government communication in Uganda.

During a retreat in Moroto, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, highlighted the significance of collaborative effort among government communicators.

"To reach out and effectively inform the various audiences about the government's endeavors, it's crucial that we operate not as isolated entities but in a concerted manner," Dr.Zawedde said.

The agenda of the retreat revolved around modernizing government communications to match the pace of technological advancement and to utilize these developments for public benefit.

Objectives included enhancing the credibility and efficiency of government communication, building public trust, and nurturing top-notch communication talent within the government sector.

Col Emmy Katabazi, the Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organization, emphasized the necessity for a paradigm shift in the mindset of government communicators to support the revolutionary goals of the government.

"We need to adopt a revolutionary mindset. The challenges we face are significant, and they require us to think and act broadly, not narrowly," Col Katabazi said.

The gathering also saw participation from Ambrose Byoona, CEO of Sanny Bird, who discussed the economic and social impact of a new cement factory in Moroto, projected to be the largest in East Africa and a major employer in the region.

This venture is expected to significantly reduce the cost of cement production and play a role in regional community development, including food security and educational scholarships.

This retreat, organized by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in partnership with the ISO, was an opportunity to come up with concrete plans to improve how government communicates with the people.

The Government Communication Officers Forum (GCOF), established in 2012, is now being revitalized to ensure that government spokespeople and communicators work together effectively to convey the government's social, economic, and development messages to the public.

Officials said the retreat in Moroto was a step forward in improving government communication in Uganda.

"By working together, understanding the changing technology landscape, and staying connected to the communities they serve, government communicators are becoming better equipped to share information that can truly make a difference in people's lives."