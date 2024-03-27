Tunisia: Transport Minister Calls for Faster Updating of Tunisair Restructuring Programme

Tunis — Minister of Public Works and Housing and Acting Minister of Transport, Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri, on Wednesday called for an accelerated updating of the restructuring programme of national carrier "Tunisair" and a redoubling of efforts to improve its commercial, financial and logistical situation.

Chairing a working session on preparations for the 2024 summer season at her ministry's headquarters, the minister recommended speeding up the implementation of the measures needed to meet the logistical requirements of the various airports.

She also stressed the need to strengthen human resources, develop and digitise services, and called for the regularity of flights to be respected