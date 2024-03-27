South Africa: Deputy President to Brief Parliament

27 March 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to brief Parliament on Thursday about government's plans to combat criminal activities in the construction sector.

The oral reply to Parliamentary questions will focus on plans to drive private sector investment towards addressing the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

According to the Presidency, he will also deal with other questions that cover a wide range of issues.

These, according to the statement, include the impact of government-led interventions in eliminating the scourge of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and rapid response interventions aimed at accelerating the provision of services to communities.

This will occur during the National Assembly virtual plenary sitting.

Deputy President Mashatile is the leader of Government Business delegated to manage the relationship between the Executive and Parliament.

His role is to ensure executive accountability as well as ensure that the transformative legislative programme of the sixth administration is advanced.

He will also update Members of Parliament on efforts to ensure that Ministers attend to their constitutional responsibilities to Parliament.

