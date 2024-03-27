Egypt: PM Witnesses Inking of Contract for Establishing Silos Factory

27 March 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli witnessed on Wednesday 27/3/2024 the inking of a contract for allocating a plot of land for establishing a factory for designing, manufacturing, and setting up silos in the East Port Said zone.

The contract was inked between East Port Said Development company and Feerum Egypt company.

The Premier noted that the contract falls within the framework of a comprehensive plan forged under directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to expand localizing strategic industries, especially in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The Premier highlighted the importance of benefiting from expertise of international companies, including Feerum SA.

Daniel Janusz, President of the Feerum SA Board, lauded this partnership as it will help Egypt realize self-sufficiency.

He added the Feerum Egypt aims to be a center for promoting silos industry in Africa and the Middle East.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

