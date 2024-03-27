Egypt: Boosting Cooperation With Giz in File of Training for Employment - Emigration Min

State Minister of Emigration Soha Gendy asserted the keenness of her ministry to boost cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in a number of files of mutual interest topped by training for employment.

This came during Gendy's participation in GIZ annual iftar held in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo.

GIZ is a partner representing the German government in the administration of the Egyptian-German Center for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (EGC).

