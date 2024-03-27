Mozambique: General Commander of Police Promises to Take Revenge Against Terrorists

Maputo — The General Commander of the Mozambican Police (PRM), Bernadino Rafael, has promised to take revenge against the attack carried out, on 2 March, by Islamist terrorists against the island of Quirimba, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

During the attack, the Police suffered a number of casualties, including a district commander and a company commander.

According to Wednesday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', the security forces lost seven members. "Carta de Mocambque' confirmed this figure, which is the same as that mentioned in the propaganda channels of the self-styled "Islamic State' (ISIS).

According to Rafael, who was speaking on Tuesday at the municipal cemetery in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba city, the PRM will do everything to take revenge, pursuing the terrorists to the final consequences, while reiterating that terrorism will be defeated.

It was not only the families of the murdered men who had lost, "but also the State, which had invested so much in training them', said the General Commander.

On 2 March, a large number of terrorists launched an attack on the Quissanga district capital and against Quirimba Island, in Ibo district, with the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces as their main targets.