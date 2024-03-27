East Africa: IGAD Appoints South Sudanese Diplomat As Special Envoy for Sudan

Djibouti / Entebbe / Port Sudan — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) yesterday announced their appointment of Hon. Lawrence Korbandy, a South Sudanese diplomat and lawyer, as Special Envoy for Sudan.

This follows Sudan's suspension of its IGAD membership in response to the January summit in Entebbe, Uganda, which demanded direct talks between Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Lt Gen Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

January's summit, which was not attended by El Burhan, also included a comprehensive briefing from Hemedti about his vision to halt the war, underscored the mounting tension between the Sudanese government and IGAD.

Korbandy, selected in consultation with the Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh who chairs the current IGAD session, is tasked with a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue and seeking common ground in the Sudan crisis.

According to the IGAD statement, the new appointee "brings two decades of expertise in governance, international relations, and diplomacy", having served in various governmental positions in South Sudan, including as legal adviser to the President.

IGAD Secretary, H.E. Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, emphasised Korbandy's extensive knowledge of the Horn of Africa, IGAD countries, and the Middle East, as well as his diplomatic acumen in promoting dialogue and seeking solutions.

Korbandy's appointment aligns with the resolution of the 41st Extraordinary Summit of the IGAD Assembly.

In IGAD's statement, Gebeyehu underscored, "The appointment ... underscores IGAD's commitment to addressing the Sudan crisis through diplomatic channels."

Adding that, "IGAD remains dedicated to supporting peaceful initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability and fostering cooperation."

Korbandy is expected to play a crucial role in advancing dialogue and seeking solutions to the ongoing crisis in the region.