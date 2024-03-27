Sudan - El Gezira Resistance Committees Accuse RSF of Killing 43 'During First Five Days of Ramadan'

El Hasahisa / Wad Madani / Rufaa — The El Hasahisa resistance committee yesterday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of launching attacks on 28 villages in El Gezira during the first five days of Ramadan, resulting in the deaths of at least 43 people and forcing numerous families to flee their homes.

Residents within the targeted villages reported to the resistance committee that they face the looming threat of famine due to the looting of crops and food supplies, a lack of cash, and the ongoing disruption of communication networks.

According to the El Hasahisa resistance committee statement to Radio Dabanga, they have specifically accused the RSF of carrying out two attacks on the villages in Rufaa, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and injuries to several others.

Further reports from the El Hasahisa resistance committees' detail RSF attacks on other villages in Rufaa, leading to clashes and civilian casualties. The RSF's repeated attacks have resulted in the looting of livestock, vehicles, electronic devices, and household essentials.

Urgent appeals have been issued by the El Hasahisa Resistance Committees to lift the siege on several villages, where violent clashes have erupted as residents attempted to repel the attacking forces.

The committee called for the withdrawal of RSF troops, asserting that "if the RSF claims they are innocent and not involved in the recent massacres", then they should comply with the demand.

Civil resistance committees have linked the surge in violence to the RSF's announcement of forming a civilian administration in El Gezira, including the election of Siddig Osman as its head.

The RSF, which maintains control over most parts of El Gezira, has established a native administration system within the state.

Siddig Osman was elected as the head of this new authority in a ceremony held in the state capital, Wad Madani, on Saturday, in the presence of prominent community leaders and representatives from civil society organisations.