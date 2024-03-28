Rwanda: New Times Journalists Win Rwanda's First-Ever AI Journalist Challenge

The New Times reporters Patrick Nzabonimpa and Heritier Bahizi emerged as the first two winners in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Journalist Challenge, each receiving Rwf 1.5 million and 1 million, respectively.

Nzabonimpa won the challenge for Best AI Story, while Bahizi was named the first runner-up in the country's inaugural journalist challenge focusing on AI.

The awarding ceremony took place on March 26 at Sainte Famille Hotel in Kigali.

The challenge targeted local media and content creators, and was organised by the German Development Agency (GIZ) in partnership with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation (MINICT) and the UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa to nurture and encourage high-quality coverage of AI and its related implications on society in Rwanda.

Nzabonimpa's award-winning story discusses the potential of AI-powered chatbots in enhancing access to mental health care and combating stigma.

It highlights studies showing that the chatbots can improve engagement and adherence compared to traditional methods and explores the ethical considerations, risks, as well as the importance of balancing AI chatbots with human therapists to provide holistic mental healthcare services.

Bahizi's story explores the implementation of generative AI in content creation in Rwanda, highlighting its potential and the challenges it poses. It discusses how AI tools like ChatGPT and Adobe Project Fast Fill streamline content creation processes, leading to efficiency gains for creators.

It further addresses concerns such as the need for regulations to ensure responsible AI usage and the potential risks associated with deepfake technology.

The AI Journalist Challenge followed a four-day workshop held earlier in February, where 14 local journalists were trained and upskilled on the foundations, ethics and best practices of AI and tech reporting.

Apart from The New Times reporters, the awarding ceremony saw other reporters being recognised.

Francine Andrew Saro from fezaa.com was awarded as the second runner up in the challenge, while Jean Paul Niyonshuti from RBA and Leontine Ineza from Energy Radio received honorary mentions for their stories.

As part of the challenge, journalists were invited to submit entries on a variety of AI topics relevant to Rwandan society to be published and disseminated across a variety media channels, such news media, community radios and social media.

Journalists were also guided by UNESCO's Handbook on Reporting on Artificial Intelligence, published under the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC).

The IPDC is the only multilateral forum in the UN system designed to mobilise the international community around media development, and seeks to secure a healthy environment for the growth of free and pluralistic press.

Furthermore, an expert jury comprising experienced professionals was responsible for evaluating the submitted stories. Entries were evaluated on accuracy, depth, clarity, and potential to raise awareness about AI in Rwanda and its implementation.

Rwanda, after adopting its National AI Policy in 2022, aims to establish itself as an AI leader in Africa.

The government, supported by GIZ, is running awareness campaigns to educate Rwandans about the policy's implications, benefits, and risks. The initiative, led by the MINICT, seeks to create a knowledgeable society that actively participates in the country's AI plans.

The organisation recognises that engaging journalists and media ensures quality AI journalism and citizen education.