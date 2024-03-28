South Africa: Siyabonga Mbotyi Sentenced to Life in Prison

press release

The acting Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Major General Preston Voskuil, praised Lwandle detectives for their unwavering commitment and dedication that led to the arrest and ultimate sentencing of a murder accused to life behind bars.

According to reports the accused was engaged in a domestic conflict with a 23-year-old female on Saturday 26 October 2019, at Solly Town informal settlement. He strangled the victim to death and mutilated her body. The initial investigating officer assigned to the case arrested a 31-year-old man on Sunday 27 October 2019, on a charge of murder.

As the investigation unfolded, Detective Warrant Officer Marius Erasmus, and Detective Sergeant Wynand Carelse were assigned to the case. They pursued all the relevant information at their disposal, and faced the mighty onslaught of defence lawyers in court, in a bid to derail them. The investigating team stood their grounds in the honourable court, calmly stating the facts.

As a result of the thorough investigation, the accused was found guilty of premeditated murder and mutilation of the woman. On Monday 25 March 2024, Siyabonga Mbotyi was sentenced to life in prison.