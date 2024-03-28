Rwanda: Why Are Muhanga Thunders, 1000 Hills Out of 2024 Rugby League?

Rwandan rugby powerhouses 1000 Hills and Muhanga Thunders will not play the 2024 rugby league season, the local rugby body (RRF) has confirmed.

Muhanga Thunders withdrew from the league just days before kickoff over the weekend citing financial constraints as indicated in the letter addressed to the federation on March 20.

"We regret to inform you that our club Muhanga Thunders RFC has cancelled participation in Rwanda National Rugby League 2024, 15 aside," the club announced on its x account.

"We made this difficult decision...because our sponsor has stepped back in sponsoring our club toward participating in the league," the club further explained.

Following Muhanga's with last-minute withdrawal, the league season which kicked off in Rwamagana on Saturday, March 23, started with eight teams namely defending champions Lions de Fer, Kigali Sharks, Kamonyi Puma, Rwamagana Hyppos, Rusizi-based side Resilience as well as newcomers Burera Tigers and UR Griezzlies which were both promoted from the second division last season and Gitisi TSS which is marking its debut season since being approved as new member of the Rugby Federation.

Meanwhile, 1000 Hills remain banned from participating competitions organized by Rwanda Rugby Federation until they fulfil documents required to become a member of the federation.

"It's sad that they won't participate but we have no choice. We would do anything to have these teams back. We tried to help 1000 Hills, for instance, but, unfortunately, it didn't materialize," said Philippe Gakirage RRF second vice president.

RRF vs 1000 Hills membership row

Ex-rugby champions 1000 Hills and the local rugby federation have not been seeing eye to eye since the club was denied the 2023 league title under unclear circumstances as previously alleged by club president Serge Shema.

ALSO READ: Rugby federation president denies allegations of voter bribery

Shema accused the federation to be behind the club's persistent ban from participating in local competitions because of the pair's divided opinions on the state and development structure of the sport in Rwanda.

"Whenever we challenged them to elaborate more about their (RRF's) rugby development structure and sponsorships, they always felt that we were against them, which is not true because we are all doing what is best of our beloved sport," Shema told Times Sport.

"That's the very time they started banning us from all competitions saying that we are not their member. We have been members for years," he added.

But RRF president Tharcisse Kamanda explained that the team was just requested to present a 'collaboration letter' provided by the district from which the club's headquarters are located just like other member teams did so the federation proceeds in registering them as a body recognized by the government of Rwanda.

"We requested them that [collaboration] letter but they have never brought it. We hope they bring it so we can get them registered as requested because it's a condition...then they can resume competitions as usual. The doors are always open and we really wish to see them back in action because they contribute to a lot to this sport," Kamanda told Times Sport.

Despite the standoff existing the two parties, Times Sport has learnt that 1000 Hills submitted the 'collaboration letter' on Monday for the federation to assess before deciding on lifting or maintaining the ban.

Unfortunately, Kamanda said that there is no chance that the team will participate in the 2024 Rugby League even if the club officially becomes a member because the documents that they are due to submit have delayed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's too late to play the league because it has already started. We had given them enough time to work on the required documents but it is now too late. But they can still attend other competitions that we organize throughout the season," he said.

We won't back down...

Despite the ban, Shema said that his team is focused on playing many friendly matches with regional and local teams to keep their players in the best shape as club prepares to celebrate 10-year anniversary which is due on June 14 and the Rugby festival in August.

"Although we cannot take part in the league, we will not stop playing. We will keep playing many friendlies with top teams in the country and in the region. We will also host a big team on our 10-year anniversary," Shema said.