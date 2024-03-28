South Africa: Snoekless Easter - Fish Shortage Bites Western Cape - South African News Briefs - March 28, 2024

Western Cape Faces Easter Fish Shortage, Prices Soar

A fish shortage is plaguing the Western Cape, particularly snoek, a staple for Easter meals like pickled fish. News24 reports empty harbors, dwindling catches, and soaring prices. Fishermen point to reduced quotas and sustainability concerns as culprits. The situation is worsened by high demand from both budget-conscious families and fancy restaurants. Frustrated residents lament the skyrocketing costs, forced to forgo this Easter tradition. Meanwhile, fishermen struggle, traveling vast distances in search of a dwindling catch, highlighting the precariousness of their livelihood.

During the bail application of five suspects implicated in the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, it was revealed that a prominent Durban businessman allegedly paid one of the suspects over R800,000, which was then distributed among the co-accused, reports IOL. Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande face multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and money laundering. Evidence presented at the Durban Magistrate's Court included bank statements indicating the businessman, Sydney Mfunda Gcaba, made the payment, with subsequent transactions labeled as dividends. Cellphone records also linked Gwabeni to Gcaba. Further details revealed payments ranging from R33,000 to R133,000 to the accused for their alleged involvement in the shootings. Two more suspects, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, are set to join the co-accused in court, adding complexity to the ongoing case surrounding the fatal shootings of AKA and Tibz outside Wish on Florida in February last year.

The Presidency announced significant advancements in the past six months toward implementing the government's Energy Action Plan (EAP) aimed at ending load shedding in South Africa, reports TimesLIVE. Coordinated by the National Energy Crisis Committee under Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the plan focuses on improving Eskom's reliability, accelerating private investment in generation, and fast-tracking procurement of renewable energy. Progress includes early returns of units at the Kusile power station, increased rooftop solar installations, and the release of bid windows for new capacity. Eskom's cross-border power procurement and battery storage projects also show promise. With immediate grid capacity enhancements and ongoing efforts, the government aims to permanently eliminate load-shedding. Meanwhile, Eskom announced a suspension of load-shedding until Sunday due to available generation capacity and anticipated low demand over the weekend.

Six people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting targeting a minibus taxi in Lansdowne, Cape Town, reports News24. The gunmen escaped on foot after the attack at the intersection of Turfhall and Belgravia Roads. While the motive remains under investigation, police haven't ruled out a link to taxi violence. Locals suspect involvement by the Hanover Park gang, the Ghettos. In a separate incident, a taxi rank in Limpopo became the scene of a brutal shooting that claimed four lives and injured seven more. Police recovered spent cartridges and found damaged vehicles at the crime scene. The provincial police commissioner condemned the violence and vowed a full investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

