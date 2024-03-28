Zimbabwe: Poacher Jailed 9 Years for Killing, Dehorning Black Rhino Worth U.S.$120k

28 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A Bulawayo man has been sentenced to nine years' imprisonment by a Beitbridge magistrate following his conviction for killing a specially protected animal species, the black rhinoceros.

The rhino was valued at US$120 000 and nothing was recovered.

According to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday, Greaters Nyoni will spend an effective nine years behind bars for the offence.

It was averred that on July 14, 2022, Nyoni and his four accomplices proceeded to Bubye Valley Conservancy armed with a .375 rifle to hunt. While in the park, they spotted a black rhino which they shot and killed using the accused person's firearm.

The poachers removed the horns which they transported to Harare for sale at an undisclosed amount.

The crime was discovered by game scouts who reported the matter to police leading to the recovery of spent cartridges from the gun.

Following police investigations, Prince Mudenda, whose role in the crime was not explicitly outlined, was arrested on March 26 last year in connection with the offence and implicated Nyoni, who was subsequently accounted for.

