Zimbabwe: Sitting MP Accused of Collecting Thousands From Businesses Ahead of Mnangagwa's Manicaland Rally

Zanu PF's Mutare West legislator Nyasha Marange has been accused of ordering donations and collecting tens of thousands of US dollars from businesses in Manicaland in preparation for a presidential rally that has, as a result, been canceled.

Security reports gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com have revealed Marange collected over US$50,000 in a blitz that followed an announcement that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would be the guest of honor at the rally.

The rally, presented as a provincial thank you event, had been scheduled for March 29 in his constituency before its hasty cancellation on Wednesday.

Sources further told this publication that Marange, who doubles up as Johane Marange Apostolic Church Spokesperson, used his influence in the religious institution to bully businesses into donating.

"After an announcement was made that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would attend the Friday rally at St. Noah College in Bocha, Nyasha started bulldozing past the provincial leadership saying the President was coming to congratulate him," read the report.

"Instead of sharing correct information that the rally was a provincial event, Nyasha presented it as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's platform to congratulate him and thank Johane Marange Apostolic Church members."

Marange became Zanu PF's representative at the 2023 General Elections after the disqualification of Brighton Manyengureni who beat him at the party's internal elections.

A member of his church who spoke to this publication said Marange's action was not along the church's doctrines.

"His actions tarnish the image of our church of which the high priest had no knowledge or participation in Nyasha Marange forcing members to contribute towards the rally," he said.

Marange's phone was unreachable the whole of Wednesday.