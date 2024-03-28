South Africa: KZN Man Sentenced to Four Life Terms for Murdering Family Members

A police investigation has secured four terms of life imprisonment for 35-year-old Nthutuko Mthethwa for the murder of three Mkhize family members at their home in Umntilombo, Eshowe, in April 2023.

The Mtunzini High Court found him guilty of the murders of three family members.

On the evening of 12 April 2023, the Mkhize family was attacked by two armed suspects who shot at six family members.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene while the other three were taken to hospital for medical attention.

An investigation led the police to Mthethwa who was arrested the following day. The Investigating Officer successfully opposed the accused's several bids for bail and he was kept behind bars until his sentencing on Wednesday.

Mthethwa was sentenced to a life term imprisonment for each murder and another life term behind bars for attempted murder, as well as an additional 22 years in prison.

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, applauded the investigating team for working around the clock to arrest the suspect as well as for presenting a strong case in court, which led to the attainment of a maximum sentence.

"Our mandate is to prevent and combat crime, however, if a crime happens, our reactive capacity should dig deep to bring justice to the families of the victims.

"We applaud the Investigating Officer and all those that he worked with in ensuring that justice was served and bring closure to the family," said Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi.

Police are still searching for Sicelo Dambayi Sikhakhane, 33, who is believed to be the second suspect on the matter.