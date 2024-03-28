Ethiopia, Japan Solidifying Education Partnerships

ADDIS ABABA — Japan needs to expand and deepen its diplomatic and economic relations with Ethiopia through education and people-to-people ties, the country's ambassador said.

Ambassador Shibata Hironori made the above remark yesterday while his government gave a MEXT scholarship for eight Ethiopian students in various universities including Hokkaido, Osaka, Nagoya, Tohoku, Kyusyu, and Okayama.

Among the different activities the Japanese Embassy has been doing to maintain and develop the multifaceted ties, it has capitalized on Ethiopian alumni who have obtained MEXT Scholarship, JICA training, or other schemes and are currently working in their home country.

According to him, the new batch of students would become a bridge in the Ethio-Japan cooperation in higher education and also boost the overall ties. "For instance, a noted scholar Professor Afework Kassu, who studied at Tokushima University, and Bahir Dar University President Firew Tegegne (PhD) are the alumni who have been greatly contributing to advancing the two countries' diplomatic relations and promote academic partnership."

Ambassador Hironori further expressed his country's desire to proactively support the development of the Ethiopian economy, society, and security aspirations.

Addis Ababa University Civil Engineering Instructor and a member of the Japan Ethiopia Alumni Society (JEAS) Essayas Gebere Yohanis (PhD) said, "I received a JICA Scholarship in the Master's program in 2003. Two years later, I pursued my PhD studies at Tokyo University and acquired a great deal of knowledge and experience in the process."

Essayas (PhD) advised the students to try to learn and understand the values and cultures of the Japanese people which would help them to develop their network, and to make the future of the two countries' relationship auspicious.

Students who received the scholarships expressed commitment to studying hard, learning the cultures and values of the Japanese people, and contributing to the advancement of the two countries' relationships. They also vowed to serve their home country in their respective areas of profession.