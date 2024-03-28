Ethiopia's Ongoing Efforts in Addressing Refugee Crisis

opinion

The continuous praiseworthy handling of refugees in Ethiopia has been getting higher in the Horn of Africa more than ever before. Following the commitment and dedication of the federal government, refugees in Ethiopia have been in safe haven.

In the face of challenges, Ethiopia has continued hosting and protecting refugees coming from various parts of the Horn region and beyond. No matter what happens, the country does not give the cold shoulder to refugees wherever they come from except welcoming them cordially and treating them with great care.

Apart from unlocking doors and creating a conducive environment for refugees fleeing their homes due to various reasons, Ethiopia has been playing a commendable role in creating a better place for refugees. In terms of shielding refugees, the country is turning out to be a model for other nations worldwide.

Above and beyond, Ethiopia, every once in a while, leaves no stone unturned to safeguard and land a helping hand to refugees. In the present circumstances, as the federal government is at the ready to give refugees asylum and protection, each and every one has been forwarding praise to Ethiopia.

In consideration of the foregoing, refugees residing under the umbrella of Ethiopia have been feeling at home on numerous occasions. In actual fact, following its active role in supporting refugees, Ethiopia has been receiving a pat on the back from the wider international community.

All things considered, Ethiopia has been committed to working in close collaboration with pertinent bodies to improve the lives of refugees residing in various parts of the country making use of a wide spectrum of effective techniques. Despite challenges, Ethiopia has been providing the whole kit and caboodle required for internally displaced people and refugees hailing from various parts of the world and beyond.

In point of fact, the country has been working around the clock with various entities to transform the lives of refugees fleeing their homes from numerous parts of the world on account of various whys and wherefores.

With a focus on improving the lives of refugees, Ethiopia has been becoming involved with manifold fruitful activities with multifarious entities. The Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) officially issued digital National ID cards for refugees for the first time in East Africa that will enable the latter to access critical services.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, RRS Director General Teyiba Hassen recently stated that they have partnered with the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the National ID Program to issue digital IDs that will include refugees and asylum seekers into the Ethiopian National ID system.

Teyba also stated that Ethiopia has been working to realize an inclusive approach for refugees and it has been improving refugees' inclusivity from time to time. "Ethiopia is hugely known for hosting refugees globally and it has been making hosting refugees its culture."

As a result, the global community cherished Ethiopia for issuing digital IDs for over one million refugees that have been sheltered in the country. Launching refugee ID cards is a showcase for Ethiopia's priority for humanity, embracing its neighbors and encouraging refugees and maintaining their rights, she elaborated.

The new system would enable refugees to conduct some basic activities including opening bank accounts, accessing healthcare, jobs, receiving cash transfers and subsidies, applying for government documents, getting social protection and education and empowering them with greater control over personal data, the director general remarked.

The National ID program Executive Director, Yodahe Arayaselassie, on his part said that the government passed a grand strategic decision to benefit refugees living across Ethiopia. The new system would reduce challenges to access services and discourage attempts to obtain services in forged documents.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ethiopia Representative Andrew Mbogori indicated today's pilot stage, rolled out in Addis Ababa with the issuance of refugee ID cards is a huge step in including refugees in national systems. "This will be gradually rolled out in all locations in Ethiopia and will benefit nearly one million refugees mainly coming from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, and Sudan."

This new refugee ID will allow them to access critical services like obtaining a SIM card, healthcare, school enrolment and others. It will also help them improve their access to financial services and permit them to open bank accounts and engage in financial transactions.

It is crystal clear that Ethiopia has been proving refugees with educational opportunities ranging from primary education to higher learning institutions over and over again. As education plays a paramount role in changing the lives of everyone, they can engage themselves in various fruitful work activities that can change their lives and family members.

Quoting researches on the area, the education of refugees is crucial to the peaceful and sustainable development of the countries that have welcomed them, and to the future prosperity of their own countries. The inclusion of refugee children and youth in national systems can provide the necessary tools for the successful integration of individuals and communities and can foster mutual acceptance, tolerance and respect in situations of social upheaval. More globally, education for refugees can provide hope and long-term prospects for stability and sustainable peace for individuals, communities, countries and global society.

The right to education is important for every child, but for displaced children it can provide the knowledge and skills to rebuild their lives and chart a path to a more peaceful and prosperous future for themselves and their families. Education is the primary way by which displaced and marginalized migrants can lift themselves out of poverty and participate meaningfully in their societies. Providing the opportunity to learn and flourish through learning can empower refugee children and adults to lead fulfilling lives.

In the recent past, speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency, Refugees Affair Senior Communication Officer, Englize Ketema (PhD) stated that refugees were attending education in preschools, primary schools and secondary schools.

He went on to say, "Totally, 168,269 refugees are attending formal education in 65 preschools, 53 primary and 11 secondary schools. In addition, some public schools nearby in refugees' camps are also delivering services. Public universities are also receiving and providing scholarships to refugees without any special requirement and any refugee who had a pass mark in university entrance exam are also being treated equally."

Ethiopia is the third African country for hosting refugee students following Uganda and Sudan. South Sudanese, Somalis, and Eritrean students take the largest number of refugee students in Ethiopia. Addis Ababa. Gambella, Somali, Benishangul Gumuz, Afar, Amhara, and Tigray are hosting a large number of refugee students, the officer elaborated.

Ethiopia is operating durable solutions for refugees and adopted a comprehensive plan of action to grant refugees the right to work, movement, access to formal and non-formal education and other privileges. The government has also made several commitments in legal frameworks to support refugees and they are included in the sixth series of educational sector development plan and management information system.

In the present climate, Ethiopia has been distributing humanitarian aid in collaboration with international donors to countless needy people residing under the umbrella of Ethiopia.

The Government of Ethiopia, in cooperation with international donors, has been distributing humanitarian aid to 6.6 million people, according to the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (EDRMC).

EDRMC Public Relations and Communication representative, Atalel Abohay told local media that assistances, both in cash and in kind, have been consolidated to the victims of man-made and natural disasters.He said that food and non-food items as well as cash have been distributed in six months of the fiscal year.

Accordingly, over 894,000 quintals of grain and 540.5 million Birr cash have been given to the needy. In the first and second rounds alone, the commission extended assistance to 7.3 million citizens and to 6.5 million people in the third-round. In total, Atalel stated that 15.2 billion Birr worth support has been distributed in kind and cash.

The humanitarian aid was provided to inhabitants affected by natural and man-made disasters in Afar, Tigray and Amhara regions, it was learned.

The representative further said that the Government of Ethiopia has provided 894,302 quintals of grain from reserve food warehouses to fill the gap created by donor organizations. International donor organizations that had stopped providing aid have been persuaded to continue their support through diplomatic engagement, he noted.

Accordingly, the organizations have provided 400,000 quintals of aid, which covered 30 % of the assistance, in the third-round. Atalel further stated that the commission, in collaboration with donor organizations, has continued providing assistance for 6.6 million people in the ongoing fourth-round.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald