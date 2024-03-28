Kenya's Health Emergency Response Recieves WHO Boost

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has received a donation of 940 mobile tablets valued at 476,000 USD from the World Health Organization aimed at bolstering health emergency response efforts.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha emphasized the ministry's commitment to digitizing the entire health sector to enhance visibility of health services, including commodity and human resources management.

WHO Country Representative Dr Abdourahmane Diallo reiterated their support towards the digitalization agenda in healthcare.

Principal Secretaries Mary Muthoni and Harry Kimtai said the donation symbolizes collaborative efforts crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goal 17 on partnerships.

The tablets will be used for data collection, analysis, and surveillance system strengthening across the country.