Mozambique: 14-Year-olds Forge Documents to Register in Niassa

27 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

At the Malila EPC, 3 kms from the Majune district capital, in Niassa, our correspondents recorded 5 cases of falsification of personal documents by 14 year old adolescents. The adolescents used pens to add a number to increase their age on the document in order to obtain a voter card.

The police intervened and threatened to arrest them. But none of them were detained.
Currently that post does not print cards. They register the voters and print the cards the following day. They cite the rain that has been falling and say that the solar panels do not support the charge.

