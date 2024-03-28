Mozambique: Many Registration Posts Have Reopened in Maputo

Our correspondents report that many of the registration posts that were not working in the city and province of Maputo Monday due to torrential rains had reopened on Wednesday. In Maputo city, the information was confirmed by STAE Central. According to STAE spokesperson Regina Matsinhe, there are eight brigades that have not yet reopened in Maputo.

Many brigades are still operating in flooded areas, which to a certain extent may be contributing to the low voter turnout.

In a few districts registration continued despite the rain. In Matutuine, one of the districts where registration is still under way, the post at the Ponta de Ouro EPC, suffered a malfunction of the machines and more than 30 voters were obliged to go home.