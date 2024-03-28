Mozambique: Typist Stabbed to Death in Gilé

The police on 26 March reported the fatal stabbing of a typist at voter registration post no. 259, located in the Napote EP1, in Muiane locality, in the Alto Ligonha administrative post, in Gilé district.

The police say the murder happened at 00:02 on 25 March, about 100 metres from the voter registration post. A policeperson stationed to protect the registration post heard the victim calling for help. The victim only said that he had been stabbed. He was immediately taken to the Muiane health centre, where he died of his injuries.

The police say the killing was not linked to questions of the registration. It is suspected that there were motives of passion. The brigade supervisor told the police that at the victim received a meal the evening before from a a friend had told her sister to bring the food.