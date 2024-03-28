Mozambique: Typist Stabbed to Death in Gilé

28 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The police on 26 March reported the fatal stabbing of a typist at voter registration post no. 259, located in the Napote EP1, in Muiane locality, in the Alto Ligonha administrative post, in Gilé district.

The police say the murder happened at 00:02 on 25 March, about 100 metres from the voter registration post. A policeperson stationed to protect the registration post heard the victim calling for help. The victim only said that he had been stabbed. He was immediately taken to the Muiane health centre, where he died of his injuries.

The police say the killing was not linked to questions of the registration. It is suspected that there were motives of passion. The brigade supervisor told the police that at the victim received a meal the evening before from a a friend had told her sister to bring the food.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.