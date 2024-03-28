Mozambique: Rain Halts Registration in Maputo

Torrential rain and flooding today (Sunday 24 March) caused widespread closures of registration posts in Maputo city, Matola and other zones in the south. Heavy rain is predicted to continue tomorrow and registration will be interrupted for several days due to flooding. Registration posts are inaccessible and some schools where the posts are installed could become accommodation centres for families whose homes have been inundated.

The Law states that voter registration should not be held during the rainy season, but this year the registration began on 15 March, during the rains, due to the past electoral calendar. Last year, voter registration ahead of the municipal elections began on 20 April, after the rains had stopped.