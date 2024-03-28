Mozambique: Illicit Charges Denounced in Cabo Delgado and Nampula

25 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

After the denunciation made by our correspondents in Niassa, today there are reports of illicit charges at the voter registration post in Cabo Delgado and Nampula. At the Nanhala EPC, in Chapa, Mueda district, Cabo Delgado voters said that members of the police were responsible for the illegal charges, jointly with the STAE brigade members.

Also in Cabo Delgado, a brigade member at registration post number 03, of brigade 02, in Muaria locality, Mecufi district, is accused of charging young people who want to register, so that they do not have to stay in the queue. The voters also accuse this brigade member of prioritising the registration of his acquaintances. The youths who are supposedly victims of illicit charges say it is normal to spend days without being able to register.

At the Nangade-sede EPC, the voters also complain of bribes demanded by the brigade members.

In Nampula, in the Namina Basic School, in Mecuburi district, our correspondents noted crowds and disorder in the queue. The voters accuse the police agent protecting voter registration agents who illicitly charge voters who arrive at the queues late so that they become the first to register.

