Mozambique: Nampula Recorded Breakdowns and Power Cuts

Equipment problems plus power cuts and rain continue across the country. This is a report of Nampula province on the seventh day of voter registration, Thursday 21 March. Nampula province faced problems of machine breakdowns, power cuts and rain.

Reports from other provinces are in the longer pdf on https://bit.ly/Moz-El-229.

Our correspondents in Nampula identified at least seven posts with breakdowns: three Mobile-IDs out of order, three printers and one camera not functioning.

At the Luaze EPC, due to the breakdown of the machine, the work was halted for three days. The Mobile was not registering personal data. At the Makassa EPC, voter cards were not issued). At the Muhuluti school, the mobile ID does not print.

At the registration posts in the Mathapue EPC and Tapatero EPC the printer is also not printing cards.

At the registration post in the Napala-sede EPC, no work has been done since the second day, due to a malfunction of the camera.

At the Natoa Secondary School, in Rapale district, registration is slow. The brigade members claim it is the machines that are processing data slowly.

At the post in the Namthapa EPC, in Angoche, registration began late due to lack of electricity. At Lili2 EPC, the brigade members are resorting to the use of solar panels.

Also because of power supply problems, at the Carah EPC the work is progressing with difficulty. The panels they are using are not sufficient to recharge the two machines.

Other problems concern delays in opening the following posts: the Ampoense Basic School EPC, the Namina Basic School, and the Muthita EPC.

The post at the Nacuali EPC closed before the scheduled time because of a lack of voters.

The post at the Anpivine EPC is not issuing voter cards. It has no cards.