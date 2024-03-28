South Africa: Heightened Police Visibility This Easter Weekend

Law enforcement and border security measures are in place to ensure the safety of all this Easter holiday period, Cabinet said on Thursday.

"There will be heightened police visibility across the country aimed at preventing, combating and at the same time, countering serious and violent crime during the holiday period and beyond," said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni addressed the media on Thursday on the outcomes of the last official Cabinet meeting of the sixth administration held yesterday.

She also took the time to extend Cabinet's best wishes to the Christian and Jewish communities as they observe the religious Easter and Passover holidays this weekend.

"During this time, many South Africans will travel around the country to visit their families and friends, resulting in increased traffic volumes," said Ntshavheni.

She used the platform to appeal to those travelling during this holiday period to exercise caution on the road, adhere to traffic rules, and respect other road users.

"Law enforcement has adopted a zero tolerance for road users who drive recklessly and are negligent and those who use excessive speeds."

She also reminded parents and caregivers to always be aware of their children's whereabouts and ensure that their children are only left with responsible adults.

The Minister also advised them to be extra vigilant while supervising children around swimming pools or anywhere near water.

Shifting her focus to border security management, the Minister said the Executive further welcomed the Border Management Authority's (BMA) efforts to increase security control measures and reduce congestion.

She also announced that the BMA would extend the operating hours at critical ports of entry and deploy an additional 400 border guards to deal with the expected increase of travellers this Easter weekend.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), South African Revenue Service (SARS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) are supporting this Easter operational plan.

The Executive applauded the work of the BMA, which will on 1 April 2024, mark one year since it was established.

The agency has intercepted over 270 000 people who tried to enter South Africa illegally and helped curb illegal migration, human smuggling, trafficking and cross-border crime.

Gaza conflict

Cabinet has also welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the Holy month of Ramadan and the unconditional release of all hostages.

The resolution also notes the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance.

"This resolution is the affirmation of the correctness of South Africa's position on the need to prevent genocide and the violation of human rights of the people of Palestine and the release of hostages by Hamas."

According to the Minister, these resolutions are binding and the UNSC should ensure compliance.

"Therefore, adoption of this resolution is a critical step to also enable the flow of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza area," she said.

30 Years of Freedom

Meanwhile, on 5 April 2024, South Africa will launch the 30 Years of Freedom commemoration which also coincides with Freedom Month in April.

"The occasion forever reverberates in the history of our nation as a month that gave birth to our freedom and constitutional democracy. The commemoration of 30 Years of Freedom is an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable journey we have traversed to create a vibrant democracy where the lives of all people are valued and people treated with respect," said the Minister.

Other matters

Meanwhile, Cabinet said the signing of the agreement between South Africa and Zimbabwe to transfer treated water from Beitbridge Water Treatment Works in Zimbabwe to Musina, Limpopo, will alleviate water supply challenges in Musina.

"There will be further socio-economic benefits from the construction of a 20km pipeline and pump stations to transfer this 41 mega litres of water per/day to ensure Musina has sufficient water supply for the medium term."

In addition, she said South Africa aims to promote industrialisation, competition, and job creation through seven master plans in different sectors.

The seven master plans are being implemented through the deployment of industrial policy tools, to develop capacity, increase investment and localisation, expand exports, and preserve and grow jobs.

In addition, she stated that Cabinet received an update on progress towards digital migration, with the final analogue switch set for December 2024.