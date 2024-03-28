South Africa: Motorists Urged to Prioritise Safety Ahead of Easter Weekend

As thousands of South Africans are set to hit the country's freeways for the long Easter weekend on Thursday, Newcastle Local Municipality Mayor Xolani Dube has urged all motorists to prioritise safety, adhere to traffic regulations and exercise caution while traveling.

Dube made the call at the launch of a comprehensive road safety campaign on Wednesday, ahead of the long weekend.

"By working together, we can make a significant impact in reducing road accidents and ensuring a safer community for everyone," Dube said.

The Newcastle Local Municipality, in collaboration with the provincial Health Department and various stakeholders, including Heineken Beverages, the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority, the South African Police Service, and the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) Amajuba Region, launched the campaign in an effort to curb road accidents during the Easter holidays.

Dube said the main aim of the campaign is to convene important stakeholders to promote safer road usage over the upcoming holidays, with the goal of lowering traffic accidents and encouraging responsible driving behaviour.

During the launch, representatives from the various stakeholders distributed essential road safety paraphernalia to drivers.

Dube said these efforts are focused on fostering a safer road environment for all road users and encouraging responsible driving habits.

Members of the police emphasised the need of vehicle inspections to guarantee the vehicle's roadworthiness and cautioned against driving while intoxicated and speeding.

"The Easter holiday period often sees a surge in road accidents, and it is imperative that we take proactive measures to prevent unnecessary loss of life and property. Through collaborative efforts with our partners and stakeholders, we are committed to promoting road safety awareness and encouraging responsible driving habits," the police said.

Newcastle Municipality is a local municipality within the Amajuba District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. Newcastle is the third largest city in the province.