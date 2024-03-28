South Africa: Happy and Safe Easter Holidays

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the nation a peaceful and safe Easter period.

"The prayers and reflection that define Easter renew the spirit of the nation. This period also allows us to connect with family, friends and the community around us and to explore our most beautiful country.

"We must, however, remain mindful of and reach out to people in our families and communities who are needy and who will appreciate our support," the President said on Thursday ahead of the Easter long weekend.

In offering his best wishes to South Africa's diverse Christian denominations for their Easter observances, President Ramaphosa urged the nation to "do our best to make this a safe Easter."

"Easter does not have to be a time where we sit back and wait to see statistics on tragedy or injuries on our roads or at places where people come together in large numbers.

"This should be a time where each of us evaluates our own attitudes and behaviours and conduct ourselves in ways that build our society and make the country safe for everyone. This applies especially to our obligation to end violence against women and children."

The President urged the country to "make this a time to exercise our spirituality, enjoy our country and care for everyone around us."