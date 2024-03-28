Kenya: Health Ministry Attributes Increased Cases of Respiratory Infections to Influenza

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has attributed the surge in respiratory illnesses to an increase in influenza infections and not COVID-19.

In a statement, acting Public Health Director General Patrick Amoth urged the public to follow protocol and encouraged the wearing of face masks

He further emphasized the importance of precautionary measures, including avoiding close contact with sick individuals, practicing respiratory and hand hygiene.

"We wish to inform the public that the current increase in numbers is in line with the expected cases of influenza at this time of the year and there have been no significant changes in the number of hospitalizations and deaths reported," he clarified.

Kenyans he pointed out should also consider influenza vaccination.

"Special attention is advised for vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions," he stated.

"The Ministry underscores the importance of collective efforts in combating respiratory illnesses and urges the public to remain vigilant."

Amoth reiterated the Ministry's commitment to addressing the current surge in respiratory illnesses and ensuring the health and safety of all Kenyans.

"Avoid close contact with people who are sick especially with respiratory symptoms, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and wash your hands often with soap and water."

