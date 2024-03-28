Morocco: NGOs Call On Morocco to Save 6 Men Sentenced to Death in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Non-governmental organizations in Morocco have called on their government to intervene and prevent the sentencing of six Moroccans to death in Somalia.

In a joint statement, the six bodies explained that they learned about the verdict issued by a military court in northern Somalia on 2 March, which sentenced six Moroccans to death by firing squad on charges of belonging to Daesh.

Adding that some of the defendants said that they came to look for work and did not know the intentions of those who recruited them.

Their lawyer confirmed that they want to return to Morocco and stated that they were misled by the extremist group.

The Moroccan associations, which include the Moroccan Coalition Against the Death Penalty (CMCPM), the Association for Justice for a Fair Trial and the Lawyers Network Against the Death Penalty,condemned the death sentence imposed on Moroccans, stating their opposition to denying the defendants' right to life, even in the case of the most serious crimes.

They called on Moroccan authorities to take urgent measures to save the lives of their citizens and to repatriate them.

Middle East Monitor